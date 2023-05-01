CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night.

The wreck happened shortly before midnight on N.C. 54 near Oleander Drive, Carrboro Police Chief Chris Atack said Monday.

The pedestrian was transported by EMS to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill where they are still recovering.

Atack said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured, but shaken up.

Police investigation revealed that the pedestrian was at fault and it is unknown why they were in the road at this location.