CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A person who was struck by a vehicle Thursday night was transported to UNC Hospitals with serious injuries, Chapel Hill officials said.

According to Chapel Hill police, at 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Taylor Street.

One northbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed while officers investigate.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.