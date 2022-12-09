CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to UNC Hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Chapel Hill police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lefan Xuan, struck the victim who was crossing the road walking toward Longview Street, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers cited Xuan with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police had no further information.