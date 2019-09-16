Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on I-85 in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 85 northbound in Orange County Monday morning, county 911 officials said.

According to officials, they received a call around 3:10 a.m. in reference to the crash near mile marker 162 between Efland and Hillsborough.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the person killed has not been released and it’s not known if the driver will face any charges.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now