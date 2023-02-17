CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pellet gun was taken from a student at Grey Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill on Friday, school officials said.
Principal Luke Paulsen sent a message out Friday afternoon about the discovery.
Paulsen said the pellet gun “resembles a real gun” and was confiscated from the student Friday afternoon.
The discovery of the pellet gun came after school officials were tipped off by a student and “immediately acted,” according to Paulsen’s statement.
“We have identified the individual responsible for it, and appropriate consequences are being given,” Paulsen’s statement said.
He said that officials believe the pellet gun was not likely “used or displayed in a threatening manner” and that a small group of students were aware of the gun before it was confiscated.
Paulsen said the pellet gun did not appear to be linked to any other school incidents and the school day was not interrupted.
Below is the full statement from the principal:
Culbreth Middle School staff and families,
I’m writing and calling to let you know that a pellet gun (which resembles a “real” gun) was confiscated from a student this afternoon. Administration was given a tip and immediately acted to keep the school safe. To the best of our knowledge, the item was mentioned to a small circle of students, but we have no reason to believe it was used or displayed in a threatening manner. We have identified the individual responsible for it, and appropriate consequences are being given. We have also questioned those who may have knowledge of this incident in an attempt to get a more thorough understanding of what happened. I do feel confident sharing, given what we know about the individuals involved, that this situation is unrelated to any other incidents at the school.
The instructional day was not disrupted. Students were dismissed safely, after-school activities and events are proceeding normally, and I’ve met with our staff to discuss what we know.
Thank you to our law enforcement partners, plus our district leadership and security teams, for their immediate response and support this afternoon.
Finally, I am incredibly grateful for the students who came forward to a trusted adult to report a situation. If you ever see something that you’d like to share, another way to do that is to use the Say Something anonymous reporting tip line. We rely on relationships with our students and community to keep the school safe.
Sincerely,
Luke Paulsen
Principal