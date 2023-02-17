CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pellet gun was taken from a student at Grey Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill on Friday, school officials said.

Principal Luke Paulsen sent a message out Friday afternoon about the discovery.

Paulsen said the pellet gun “resembles a real gun” and was confiscated from the student Friday afternoon.

The discovery of the pellet gun came after school officials were tipped off by a student and “immediately acted,” according to Paulsen’s statement.

“We have identified the individual responsible for it, and appropriate consequences are being given,” Paulsen’s statement said.

He said that officials believe the pellet gun was not likely “used or displayed in a threatening manner” and that a small group of students were aware of the gun before it was confiscated.

Paulsen said the pellet gun did not appear to be linked to any other school incidents and the school day was not interrupted.

Below is the full statement from the principal: