People 75 and older can register to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)– People who are 75 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as North Carolina enters Phase 1B Group 1 of the vaccine distrobution.

To get the vaccine, you don’t have to have a qualifying chronic condition, it is open to anyone over the age of 75, the Orange County Health Department said.

If you would like the vaccine and you are over the age of 75, you can follow these steps from the Orange County Health Department:

Complete the Vaccine Interest Form (VIF) by clicking here. Call 919-913-8088 if you don’t have access to a computer or would like help filling out the form. Foreign language interpreters will be available. The health department is anticipating very high call volume. Register for the vaccine. You will receive an email with a link to an online registration

form to enter your data into the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS). It will

take several minutes to complete. It is only available in English, but county staff are

available to help register in other languages besides English by calling 919-913-8088. Schedule your vaccine appointment. When an individual is eligible to receive a vaccine,

you will receive another email from the Orange County Health Department to schedule

an appointment.

“Due to limited availability of vaccine, Orange County may not be able to schedule

appointments for everyone who is eligible right away,” said Orange County Health Director

Quintana Stewart. “Please be patient as we work through this process.”

The complete list of the plan for vaccination phases can be found here.