Man armed with ‘multiple firearms’ arrested in UNC-Chapel Hill student health center parking lot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill police arrested a man Tuesday morning after multiple firearms were found in his vehicle.

Police say they observed the man, identified as Joseph John Radomski III, 39, sitting in his vehicle in the UNC Campus Health parking lot.

When approached, police say they found multiple firearms in Radomski’s vehicle. According to arrest records, Radomski was in possession of six guns, a machete, knife and ammunition.

Radomski was arrested and no injuries were reported. Police say that Radomski was not deemed a threat and is not affiliated with the university.