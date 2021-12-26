Person burning leaves sets mobile home on fire in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Burning a few leaves didn’t go as planned for one person in Orange County on Christmas Day.

Orange County EMS responded to a structure near 2004 Lori Drive outside of Hillsborough just after 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day and found someone burning leaves that transpired into them catching a mobile home on fire.

Once arriving on scene, crews found the rear porch on fire with flames extending into the back bedroom.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, with help from neighbors who were working to control flames with a garden hose, a department release said.

According to the release, once the fire was initially put out, firefighters also opened walls and floors in the home to put out hot spots.

The mobile home is abandoned and there were no reported injuries. EMS nor police did not release any suspect information and did not say if there were any charges at this time.