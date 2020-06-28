Man dies when tree falls on Chapel Hill home as storms hit region

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms moved through central North Carolina Sunday afternoon, a tree fell on a Chapel Hill home, killing a person inside, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Chapel Hill, according to Chapel Hill police and Orange County officials.

A nearby tree fell into a mobile home in the Tar Heel Mobile Court, killing one person inside a house, authorities said.

Grijalva Revolorio Abel, 47, of Chapel Hill was later identified as the victim, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Storms were moving over Chapel Hill at the time of the incident, but no warnings had been issued at that point.

Winds were estimated at about 40 mph, according to weather officials.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for areas including southern Wake County and parts of Johnston County.

