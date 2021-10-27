Petition calls on Chapel Hill leaders to explore local control of Franklin Street downtown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A new petition calls on Chapel Hill leaders to explore getting local control of Franklin Street downtown.

A memo sent to Town Council by the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership, an organization that advocates for downtown businesses, suggests the town look into taking over about a mile stretch of Franklin Street.

The road is currently controlled by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger supported exploring the issue in an October 22 letter to her Town Council colleagues.

“Having local control of this very important street in our downtown would make a tremendous difference for our entire community,” Hemminger wrote.

She pointed out it would eliminate the need for the town to get NCDOT approval on a variety of decisions, like closing the street temporarily, painting the pavement, fixing flooding issues, or expanding sidewalk dining.

The latter is a key reason the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership brought the idea forward.

Matt Gladdek, executive director of the Downtown Partnership, said the expanded outdoor dining has been critical for downtown businesses during the pandemic, and has led to record sales for some restaurants in recent months.

He said a more permanent setup for sidewalk dining would allow businesses to invest in making their outdoor spaces more wheelchair accessible, while also improving the look of the setup.

“We want to make sure we can get rid of the orange barriers, make that a more beautiful experience, while still providing the extra space for people and for restaurants,” Gladdek said.

Town leaders told CBS 17 Wednesday it’s too early to know how much it would cost Chapel Hill to take control of the downtown stretch of Franklin Street, since so far, this is just an idea.

Town Council is expected to hear the petition on the issue at its meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at which point council members could choose to study the issue.