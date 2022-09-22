CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after firing a gun and injuring one person in a parking deck in Carrboro, police said.

The gunman, Lar Wah, 20, of Graham, was charged Thursday after an investigation into the Sept. 16 shooting.

Police released initial details of the shooting on Monday, saying the incident took place within a parking deck on East Main Street after two groups got into a physical altercation that led to shots being fired.

Police originally reported that two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, but that “both injuries were not from the shots fired.”

Police corrected that statement Thursday, saying that further investigation did prove that one of the two injuries did result from the shooting.

Wah is charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was confined in the Orange County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Investigator Kennedy at (919) 918-

7412 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.