CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an assault last week.

According to Chapel Hill police, the assault happened at 1800 East Franklin St. around 4 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Surveillance video showed a person entering a business and knocking a customer to the ground.

Police released the following picture of the suspect:

(Chapel Hill Police Department)

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.