CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is working to identify two men after a Chapel Hill carjacking.

This happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 1000 block of Raleigh Road.

Police said the men drove up in a black Nissan Rogue and one of them got out and “stole a black Mazda CX-5 at gunpoint.”

Police said the stolen car has a decorative red Arkansas Razorbacks plate on the front end and a Carolina Hurricanes sticker on the back bumper.

If you see the car, call 911; police said to not approach the vehicle.

Officers said there were no reported injuries.

If you know anything, call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or the Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.