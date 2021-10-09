Person falls from upper floor of UNC-Chapel Hill dorm, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill police are investigating after responding to a call of a person falling from a dorm building Saturday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m. police responded to Hinton James residence hall where UNC Media Relations confirmed one person had fallen from an upper floor of the dorm.

UNC Media Relations also said the investigation remains ongoing and there are no other details at this time, including extent of injuries or the identity of the person.

