CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said they are investigating after gunshots were reported at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

At about 1:25 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Timber Hollow Court in reference to a report of gunshots.

The address is the same as Timber Hollow Apartments off of M.L.K. Jr Boulevard.

When police arrived, they said they found bullet holes in a building.

No injuries were reported, according to the police department.

Investigators said they believe the incident was isolated.

They said the investigation is ongoing and did not provide additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit their website.