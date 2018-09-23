Police investigating late night shooting in Chapel Hill Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - Chapel Hill police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened in the area of 260 Erwin Road around 11:20 p.m. Friday night, police said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but have not released any more details regarding the victim's condition or possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.