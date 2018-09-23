Police investigating late night shooting in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - Chapel Hill police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting happened in the area of 260 Erwin Road around 11:20 p.m. Friday night, police said in a news release.
When police arrived, they found one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals.
Investigators said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but have not released any more details regarding the victim's condition or possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.
More Stories
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- VIDEO: Crews wash hundreds of fish off I-40 after Florence flooding recedes
- NC soldier's home robbed, ransacked as he worked at coast during Florence
- NC farmers reflect on crop losses from Hurricane Florence
- NC mom dies after tree falls on car while taking son to school, officials say