CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are investigating several reports of indecent exposure around the town.

Wednesday morning, officers said they arrested 36-year-old Keith Avery Gaskins in connection to an incident on Sunday and charged him with indecent exposure.

Police said the incident was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the 300 block of West Rosemary Street.

Separate from that incident, police say they’re investigating two other reports of indecent exposure in the downtown area on Tuesday.

They believe one man is the suspect in both reports.

The first report was around 1 p.m. on the 300 block of West Rosemary St., the same location where Sunday’s incident was reported.

The second report came in around 3 p.m. on the 100 block of East Franklin St.

Officers say they’re working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Callers who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515 or click here.