CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC police are investigating nearly a dozen car break-ins that occurred on campus late Friday morning.
Police said around 11 car break-ins happened between 9 and 11 a.m. at the parking lot that serves the UNC Center for School Leadership Development. This is located near the Spangler Center and the Friday Center at 140 Friday Center Drive.
An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, police said.
Police are encouraging the Carolina community to adhere to the following safety tips:
- Always lock your car and keep the windows rolled up when you are not with your vehicle.
- Don’t leave any valuable items in the car where they can be seen. Either store them in a storage space in the vehicle or take them with you when you exit the car.
- If your car has an alarm system, make sure it is set and active when you leave your vehicle.
- Try to park in a public and well-lit location where your car can easily be seen by those passing by.
- Report suspicious individuals and activity to appropriate authorities, such as UNC police.