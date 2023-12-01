CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC police are investigating nearly a dozen car break-ins that occurred on campus late Friday morning.

Police said around 11 car break-ins happened between 9 and 11 a.m. at the parking lot that serves the UNC Center for School Leadership Development. This is located near the Spangler Center and the Friday Center at 140 Friday Center Drive.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, police said.

Police are encouraging the Carolina community to adhere to the following safety tips: