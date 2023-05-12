CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for two male suspects they say robbed a Speedway gas station in Chapel Hill at gunpoint.

Police said the robbery took place around 5:30 a.m. on Friday at the convenience store at 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

They say no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, you are asked to call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 during weekday business hours.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit this website.