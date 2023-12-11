CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are working to identify and find a man who assaulted a woman at her front door Monday morning.

Chapel Hill police said the assault happened in the 5000 block of Old Chapel Hill Road at around 6:14 a.m.

The suspect ran off after the victim fought back.

The victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com