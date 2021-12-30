Police searching for 4 armed suspects who robbed a Chapel Hill CVS Thursday morning

A sign on the side of a CVS Pharmacy.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Three armed men robbed a Chapel Hill CVS Thursday morning before escaping in a waiting car with a fourth, police say, who the department remain searching for.

The Chapel Hill Police Department is working to identify the four armed suspects who robbed the CVS at 1718 Fordham Boulevard at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said no one was injured and the men were last seen driving north on Fordham Boulevard. However, police did not release vehicle or suspect information.

Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.