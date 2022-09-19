CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to locate a gunman, Carrboro police released information Monday afternoon surrounding a shooting and altercation that injured two people in a parking deck on last week.

On Friday, just before midnight, officers responded to a parking deck at 370 E. Main St. in Carrboro, next to a handful of downtown restaurants and a hotel. The initial response included Carrboro and Chapel Hill police along with the Orange County Sheriff’s office.

Since late Friday, an investigation found two groups were engaged in an argument. Police said argument then “escalated into a physical altercation and shots being fired.”

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, police said. Both injuries, however, were not from the shots fired, according to Rocky Mount police.

Police only released a description of the shooter as a “heavyset Asian male.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Investigator Kennedy at (919) 918-7412

or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.