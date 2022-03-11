HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on North Carolina Highway 86.

Damage seen on the suspect vehicle (Hillsborough Police Department on Facebook).

The department said a small to midsize gray Toyota SUV/Crossover or a CRV/RAV4/Highlander was involved in a hit-and-run in the northbound lane of on NC-86 South at Waterstone Drive between 8:50 and 8:56 Friday morning.

Hillsborough police said on Facebook that the vehicle sustained damage to the front driver’s side.

At this time there is no information on the suspect’s identification or details of the hit-and-run.

Sgt. Parker with the Hillsborough Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department, or him directly. He can be reached at (919) 296-9524 or william.parker@hillsborughnc.gov the Facebook post said.