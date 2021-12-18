Police seek help finding missing Chapel Hill girl

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kamani Smith was last seen Saturday around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Perkins Drive, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Kamani is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes and brown hair in braids.

Police said Kamani was last seen wearing black shoes, black sweatpants, a blue and red flannel top, and was carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Chapel Hill police also released a photo of Kamani.

Police said anyone with information about Kamani’s location should call 911 or contact Orange County Communications at 919-732-5063.