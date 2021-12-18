Police seek help finding missing Chapel Hill girl

Orange County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kamani Smith in a photo from Chapel Hill police

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kamani Smith was last seen Saturday around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Perkins Drive, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Kamani is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes and brown hair in braids.

Police said Kamani was last seen wearing black shoes, black sweatpants, a blue and red flannel top, and was carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Chapel Hill police also released a photo of Kamani.

Police said anyone with information about Kamani’s location should call 911 or contact Orange County Communications at 919-732-5063.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories