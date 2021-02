Orange County, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned tractor-trailer closes Interstate 85 north near Durham.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. south of Hillsborough at the I-40 and I-85 split.

State officials don’t believe it will reopen until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

A detour is in place. Drivers must take Exit 163 (I-40) to Exit 261 (Old Highway NC-86). Get off at Exit 261 and take that back to I-85 north.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.