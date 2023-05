CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Two schools and their surrounding neighborhoods in Chapel Hill were without power Tuesday afternoon after an object came into contact with power lines.

Culbreth Middle and Scroggs Elementary schools were affected by the outage, according to Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools. About 2:15 p.m., the school system said power was restored at both schools.

At one point, more than 1,500 customers were without power,