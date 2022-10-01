CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A fallen tree brought down power lines Saturday afternoon causing Highway 54 in Chapel Hill to close.

On Saturday after 3 p.m., a fallen tree brought down power lines, causing highway 54 to close in both directions between Merritt Mill Road and South Columbia Street. Officials said no one was injured.

Officials say the closure is expected to last into the night. Duke Energy is aware of the power outage and is working to respond.

Officials said South Columbia Street remains closed between Mason Farm Road and Purefoy Road after a tree took down power lines on Friday.

