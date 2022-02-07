Power restored to thousands in Chapel Hill after tree falls on line, police say

Tree down on power lines along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. (Courtesy of the Chapel Hill Police Department)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A tree fell on power lines along Franklin Street, causing almost 2,000 Duke Energy customers in Chapel Hill to lose power Monday morning, officials said.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said the tree fell near the intersection of Franklin and Elizabeth streets. In addition to causing power outages, it is also affecting traffic by blocking a lane of travel and cutting power to stoplights.

Chapel Hill police reminded drivers to treat intersections with no functioning traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Power was restored to the area around 11:30 a.m.