CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was among four people injured during a deadly shooting where up to 15 shots were fired nearly one week ago in Chapel Hill, according to 911 calls released Monday.

The shooting that left one man dead was reported around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at apartments in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue, police said.

Two people were hit by gunfire and 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee died at the scene of the shooting, according to Chapel Hill police.

Another person was wounded, but not by gunfire at University Garden Apartments, several blocks north of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

Monday afternoon, Chapel Hill police released audio from 19 calls about the incident to 911.

One caller said they heard about 15 gunshots in the area at the time of the shooting.

“There were about 30 seconds between shots and the second shots were louder,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

Another caller said a woman who was 32 weeks pregnant was hit by gunfire.

“She’s 32 weeks pregnant and she thinks that the gunshot may have ricocheted on her leg and she fell down the stairs and now her leg is completely swelling,” the caller said. “I need an ambulance for a 32-week pregnant woman.”

Yet another caller reported a driver in a silver sedan sped into the area just after the shooting and the driver got out, checked inside and then sped off in the car.

“Someone pulled up afterward — like someone came flying in in their car afterward to check it out. They ran inside, saw what happened and drove off,” the caller said.

The caller said the car sped off west and was a “low-to-ground silver sedan kind of hatchback” with four doors.

Police said the three other injured victims are expected to survive.

Lillian Donahue and Kayla Morton contributed to this report.