Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders kicks off college tour at UNC-Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders made a stop at UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday evening.

It’s the first stop of his college tour.

“I am here to ask for your help to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said.

The Vermont senator wasted no time presenting his vision for the country.

“I am asking you to engage in a political revolution which transforms this country,” he said.

Sanders pointed out that his policies have gained traction in the last four years.

He’s calling for Medicare For All, increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, tackling climate change and wiping out college debt.

“If Trump and his friends could give over a trillion dollars in tax breaks to large, profitable corporations and to the one percent, you know what we can do and will do, we’re going to cancel all student debt in America,” Sanders told the crowd.

People waited in line for hours for the chance to see him speak. A reported 2500 people attended.

For some, this will be the first time voting in a presidential election.

“I’ve been a Bernie fan since 2016 as a high schooler, getting into it. He’s the reason I’m a poly sci major coming in,” Jake Dobson, a UNC-Chapel Hill sophomore said.

“Hopefully gave more people more insight and more inclination of why they should vote for Bernie,” Marcus Slade from Durham said.

Sanders not only went after Trump, but he also called out another rival Vice President Joe Biden.

“I would say to him, Joe we are not going to make the changes that we need in this country when you go to three fundraisers in Chicago sponsored by multi-millionaires,” Sanders said.

In response the Trump Victory committee said

“Whether he is campaigning on government-run healthcare, massive tax hikes, or eliminating fossil fuels, Bernie Sanders continues to show that his socialist agenda is out-of-touch. Meanwhile, North Carolinians are thriving under President Trump and will not be interested in Sanders’ extreme policies that would hurt hardworking individuals across the Tar Heel State.” Trump Victory Spokesperson Samantha Cotten

