Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders set to hold rally at UNC

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking during a forum on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to hold a rally at UNC next week, according to the UNC Young Democrats.

A social media post by the student organization on Wednesday night said, “We’re honored to host Bernie Sanders on September 19!”

According to the organization, the rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on UNC’s campus.

More details and student ticketing information will be released in the coming days.

Sanders is the third presidential candidate to hold a public event in the Triangle. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kamala Harris have held events at UNC and in Durham, respectively.

