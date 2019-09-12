CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to hold a rally at UNC next week, according to the UNC Young Democrats.
A social media post by the student organization on Wednesday night said, “We’re honored to host Bernie Sanders on September 19!”
According to the organization, the rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on UNC’s campus.
More details and student ticketing information will be released in the coming days.
Sanders is the third presidential candidate to hold a public event in the Triangle. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kamala Harris have held events at UNC and in Durham, respectively.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Authorities ID 3 people found dead in car submerged in Robeson County pond
- Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders set to hold rally at UNC
- NC middle school student arrested after shooting threat made on social media
- Weather School: Pine Hollow Middle School
- Thursday Fur-cast | September 12
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now