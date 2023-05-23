WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill man busted with more than four pounds of methamphetamine will spend more than 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 35-year-old Abel Gaspar Jr. received his 188-month sentence Tuesday from District Judge Loretta C. Biggs. He pleaded guilty in November to a charge of conspiracy to commit drug trafficking.

Prosecutors say Gaspar twice sold more than $1,000 worth of meth to either a confidential source or an undercover officer in early 2022.

And in February 2022, a Guilford County sheriff’s deputy said he pulled Gaspar over and found multiple plastic bags in his car with 2,036 grams — or, 4.4 pounds — of meth along with a gun, 12 grams of marijuana and cash.