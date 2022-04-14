RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students, faculty and staff at Carrboro High School are temporarily back to wearing masks indoors.

“We had been trending in the right direction for a while and we need to be vigilant. We need to remember from time to time cases may spike,” said Andy Jenks, spokesperson for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

A spike in cases is what happened after prom this past weekend. Cases went from 10 last week to 30 this week.

Jenks said about half are likely related to prom.

“We’re always on top of it and trying to address situations as they happen and trying to prevent them from becoming worse than they are,” Jenks said.

This comes at a time when the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced it wouldn’t publish weekly cluster data for K through 12 schools in the future. The state says that’s because routine contact tracing is no longer a priority outside of high-risk settings.

State officials also said at-home tests are making case numbers less reliable.

However, schools are still required to report to local health departments.

“This is not school administrators making it up as we go along. I know sometimes it seems that way or people like to joke that it is that way, but we’re staying in touch with the people who do this all day, everyday,” said Jenks.

The plan right now is to end the masking requirement on April 22. That could change if cases go up again.

“I think it’s fair to say the pandemic is not over,” said Jenks.

The district’s two other high schools have their prom nights coming up. The masking requirement does not apply to those schools.

Decisions on masking are made on a case-by-case basis, Jenks said.

Currently, Chapel Hill High School is listed as having 12 cases — the same number as last week. East Chapel Hill High School has 22 cases while reporting just four last week.