Public invited to join Fordham sidepath project information meeting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The public is invited to join a virtual public information meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The meeting will allow the public to discuss recent survey results and next steps for the development of the Fordham Boulevard sidepath.

Chapel Hill is in the design phase for a multi-use side path along Fordham Boulevard between Cleland Drive and Willow Drive.

The survey outlined two options for traffic calming mechanisms for Hickory Drive as well as two intersections along Fordham Boulevard. The existing sidepath between Cleland Drive and Ridgefield Road will be upgraded, and a new section will be constructed between Ridgefield Road and Willow Drive. Residents may participate online via the Zoom platform or by telephone.

To participate in the meeting, register in advance for the live Zoom webinar. After registering, residents will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information, a project summary and copies of the two concept plans are available at Fordham Boulevard Sidepath Project.