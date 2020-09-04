Rabid skunk marks Orange County’s 7th case of the year

CEDAR GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County identified its seventh case of rabies this year, according to a news release Thursday.

The incident involved a skunk that came in contact with a dog in Cedar Grove. On Aug. 31, residents discovered a dead skunk in an outdoor enclosure with their dog. They called animal control, which came and removed the animal and had it tested for rabies.

The dog had a current rabies vaccine and received a booster. A member of the family who had direct contact with the dog after the exposure is being evaluated for potential exposure to the virus, the news release said.

“Skunks that become rabid in this area are likely the victims of the ‘spillover effect,'” the release said. “When an animal other than the dominant reservoir species, which is the raccoon in North Carolina, contracts the virus, it is called ‘spillover.’ The other species that are most susceptible to getting rabies from raccoons are dogs and cats, groundhogs, and foxes.”

Bats are the other host species for rabies in the area.

More headlines from CBS17.com: