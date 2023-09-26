CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are appearing in court Tuesday afternoon after being charged with drug trafficking Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deupties said they saw Sergio Aguiar, of Winston-Salem, and Octavio Lopez, of Raleigh, engaging in a drug transaction in a parking lot off of Fordham Boulevard, near the intersection of Sage Road.

A stop involving K-9 units, federal agencies, and the sheriff’s office was conducted, including a full search of both vehicles.

Alicia Stemper with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a “trafficking-level quantity of narcotics” was seized. — specifically fentanyl-laced cocaine.

In response to the discovery of the laced cocaine, Sheriff Blackwood said, “Fentanyl first appeared in our community as a cutting agent in heroin. Now, we are also seeing it in methamphetamine and cocaine.”

“It’s difficult to help people understand just how lethal this chemical can be,” he added. “Those who use narcotics are at risk of accidental overdose if the amount of fentanyl in their drug of choice is more than they are accustomed to. Even incidental contact with trace amounts of the drug can cause serious problems for a person with no tolerance to such chemical agents.”

In addition to the drug trafficking charges, Lopez, 31, also received two counts of misdemeanor child abuse because his two young children were present during the exchange.

The sheriff’s office said the children were unharmed, and left the parking lot in the custody of their mother. Child Protective Services was notified.

Lopez’s other charges include maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for the sale of controlled substances and two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin. His bond was set at $250,000.

Aguiar, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver fentanyl, the sale and delivery of fentanyl, and three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin. His bond was set at $200,000.

Both were scheduled to be in court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.