Raleigh man nabbed, another on the run after armed robbery, deputies say

Bryce Canyon Emmett Lucas in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was caught and another man fled after an armed robbery of an antique auction gallery in Mebane Friday morning, officials say.

The incident was reported just after 8:55 a.m. at the Mebane Antique Auction Gallery on U.S. Highway 70 West, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one of the two thieves had a pistol and both men assaulted the business owner during the robbery in which “a large amount of cash” was taken, the news release said.

The thieves fled on foot out the back of the business and ran into woods toward Ashbury Square in Mebane.

The business owner was not injured.

A deputy K-9 unit followed the trail of the suspects, officials said.

The K-9 unit then flushed one of the suspects out of the woods toward deputies and Mebane police officers who were stationed on the perimeter of the search area.

Bryce Canyon Emmett Lucas, 23, of Raleigh was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and assault and battery.

His bond was set at $100,000 secured. Lucas will have his first appearance in court at 2 p.m. Monday

The robber who is still at large is about 5 feet 10 inches or 5 feet 11 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black shirt and black pants, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call him at (919) 245-2939.

