CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re headed for dangerous heat this week and that can make the job riskier for firefighters responding to emergencies.

Two Chapel Hill firefighters were treated over the weekend after showing signs of possible heat exhaustion while fighting a fire at a restaurant. A spokesperson for the town says they’re doing fine now, but we wanted to know what goes into firefighting in heat like this.

At the Raleigh Fire Department’s training academy, there are plenty of breaks, time in the shade, and a focus on staying hydrated. Firefighters also monitor their health several times a day.

“First thing in the morning we take vitals; at lunchtime we take vitals. They come back from lunch and we take vitals, and we take them again at the end of the day,” said Captain Glenn Todd.

The same is true at an actual fire, but it’s much hotter with all of that gear.

“Imagine it’s 100 degrees outside and you put your thickest winter coat on plus a raincoat on top of that. Your body really doesn’t sweat, and it doesn’t let any moisture out, like a sweat suit,” Captain Todd explained.

Add in the fire itself, and it gets worse.

“The heat from the fire heats the gear. That heat is now transferring to your body,” noted Safety Chief Keith Wilder.

That’s why firefighters say it’s vital to take breaks and to rotate teams.

“Get in, get out, get out of the gear as quick as possible, and start rehydrating quickly,” Wilder said.

“Every time we come out, Wake County EMS checks us out; we have to go through get our vitals checked,” Todd added.

Soon, the department will have another tool to respond to fires when firefighters will be on the scene for a while. They’re calling it a rehab truck.

“It has facilities for both male and female firefighters,” Wilder explained. “It will also be able to provide rehab in the form of hydration and refreshments.”

The same group of firefighters may respond to multiple fires in a day, and they say it’s important to stay hydrated at all times so they’re ready whenever the next call comes in. Firefighters also work as a team, keeping an eye on each other for any signs someone may be getting overheated.