Renowned science leader Thermo Fisher building new facility in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is bringing a new manufacturing facility to Mebane, the company announced Thursday.

Thermo Fisher is a global scientific company with a broad range of business units, and it said it will produce laboratory equipment and research related to life science applications in Orange County.

This new structure is also expected to create up to 200 new jobs.

“Thermo Fisher continues to expand its footprint in North Carolina, reinforcing our state’s global reputation as a prime location for life sciences companies,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. “This new investment in Mebane and Orange County proves once again that North Carolina’s biotechnology sector is thriving in every corner of our state.”

Additionally, Thermo Fisher Scientific is in a co-investment with the U.S. Government to ensure a domestic supply of needed laboratory equipment, the news release said. The $192.5 million contract will help with critically needed pipette tips, that the company is going to specialize in creating here at this location.

Finally, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently employs approximately 4,000 workers across seven sites in North Carolina, including three sites in Durham and a distribution center in Raleigh.

“The new manufacturing facility will help the U.S. meet future demand surges for vital laboratory products while bringing more high-quality jobs to North Carolina,” Mark Stevenson, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Thermo Fisher Scientific, said. “With its strategic geographic location and proximity to a diverse talent base, Mebane is an ideal location for this new facility.”