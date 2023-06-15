RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A North Carolina bridge hit twice by semis in the last year is due for repairs. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said repairs on the bridge would start Saturday.

The repairs will close both lanes of N.C. 86 and I-85 in Hillsborough starting Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The closures will allow the North Carolina Department of Transportation to start repairs on the N.C. 86 bridge that was damaged by a collision on May 31 when a tractor-trailer carrying construction equipment struck the bridge.

In September, another tractor-trailer hit the bridge, overturned and caught fire. The driver and his dog died in that wreck. The bridge was closed for several days while repairs were made and the bridge was inspected.

Starting June 17, the southbound lanes of I-85 at Exit 165 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The closures are expected to last about two weeks. The state previously planned to start repairs on June 18.

A detour marked with signs will direct N.C. 86 drivers onto I-85. The I-85 southbound traffic will utilize the N.C. 86 ramps to travel past the closed section of interstate.

Drivers are asked to remain alert and obey all posted traffic signs near the work zone.