HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State transportation contractors will implement overnight closures along a section of Interstate 85 to begin repairs to the N.C. 86 bridge that was damaged by a collision on May 31.

The southbound lanes of I-85 are set to close at Exit 165 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Thursday. The closures are expected to last a couple of weeks, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

During the duration of the work, N.C. 86 will be closed in both directions at Interstate 85.

During the closures, I-85 South traffic will be diverted up the exit ramp to N.C. 86 and down onto the ramp. A signed detour will direct N.C. 86 drivers onto I-85.

Drivers should plan for this construction and remain alert and obey all posted traffic signs near the work zone, the NCDOT said.