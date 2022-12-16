HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are seeking help in identifying the person involved in a larceny Oct. 18 from The Home Depot that resulted in the death of a store employee.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to any individual who voluntarily comes forward with information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the death of a hardware store employee, police said Friday.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 18, Gary Rasor, an employee at the Hillsborough location at 625 Hampton Pointe Blvd., was injured by a man stealing from the store.

Rasor, then 82, was injured as the man was leaving the store’s garden area with a shopping cart containing three pressure washers.

Surveillance footage released by the store appears to show the man pushing the employee, who then fell to the ground, police said.

The employee died Nov. 30 due to complications from the injuries received. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

The suspect is a black man about 6 feet tall who fled the scene in a white, four-door, Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones by email or at 919-296-9562.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported by: