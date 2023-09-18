CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN)– The Chapel Hill Police Department has released a 911 call made after a road rage incident involving a man police say threatened a UNC bagel shop employee.

On Sept. 13, police said 27-year-old Mikel Harris went to Alpine Bagels inside the Student Union on the UNC Chapel Hill campus and threatened a supervisor there with a gun. Prosecutors said his girlfriend was fired from the bagel shop earlier that day.

The threat prompted a campus-wide lockdown just two weeks after a shooting on campus left a faculty member dead.

Police said, Harris was also the suspect in a road rage incident from earlier this month where they said he waved a bat at someone.

The 911 call made by the victim in that incident has now been released.

In that call, the victim said the driver of a white four-door sedan, now identified as Harris, waived a bat and pulled a gun on him.

The caller told a dispatcher, “He cut me off when he came around the corner and I yelled, ‘Loser’ at him. He took off.”

The caller says they believed Harris must have come back because he then pulled into the parking lot of the mini mart the victim was stepping into.

“[He] jumped out with a baseball bat, said “Who you calling a loser, {expletive}?”

According to the caller, Harris did not swing the bat at him but did wave it in his direction.

“I said ‘Dude, I’m sorry. Whatever’,” the caller said. The caller explained his hand was in his pocket because that’s where his money was but Harris may have believed he had a gun.

The caller explained, “He pulled his gun out and said ‘I’ll pull my gun out too, {expletive}’.”

When the caller tells Harris he doesn’t have a gun, he said Harris told him to go inside the store and watch who he calls a ‘loser’.

Harris was charged with assault and communicating threats in this incident.

He has been charged with gun etc. on educational property, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats in relation to the incident UNC Chapel Hill.