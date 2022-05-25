CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — How many chances are out there to save a life on a Tuesday?

Well, on June 7, that opportunity will be presenting itself at the 34th annual Carolina Blood Drive at UNC Chapel Hill’s Dean E. Smith Center. The blood drive will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garrett Reid, the regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross’ eastern North Carolina region says this time of year donations often decline as schools are out for the summer and people head out of town for summer trips.

While the supply can wane, the demand certainly doesn’t let up, Reid said.

The longstanding tradition this year is aiming to help save hundreds more lives in June and also address this summer slump.

“Blood donation is essential to the health of our communities. Since 1989, the Tar Heel community has rallied together to selflessly donate blood for those in need,” said Reid.

Jen DeNeal, the chair of the blood drive planning committee said more than 1,000 blood donors are needed to help continue to ensure a stable blood supply.

“We cannot do this without the support of our community, and we appreciate and thank everyone who walks in the doors at the Smith Center,” said DeNeal.

DONOR APPOINTMENTS AND GIVEAWAYS

The Red Cross asks those who feel healthy to donate blood. In thanks for helping meet patient needs at a challenging time of year, all presenting donors at the Carolina Blood Drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt and free food.

Additionally, those who come to donate will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Free parking will be available at the Smith Center or donors can ride with Chapel Hill Transit to the Smith Center.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled online now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: UNC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.