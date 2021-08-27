Roy Williams named keynote speaker for UNC fall commencement ceremony

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Class of 2020 has had to wait a long time to walk across the stage, but they’ll see a local and national icon share their stage as they do.

Long-time Tar Heels men’s basketball coach and two-time Carolina graduate has been named the class’ keynote commencement speaker. He will speak at its official commencement on Oct. 10 in Kenan Stadium.

“Members of the Class of 2020 have had to wait a year and a half to celebrate their graduation together, and we want to make sure their ceremony is extra special. Coach Williams is an inspiration on and off the court, and his love for Carolina is unmatched,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. “I know he will provide sound wisdom and share his passion for Carolina with our graduates.”

The Commencement ceremony is part of a three-day celebration for the Class of 2020.

The weekend begins on Oct. 8 with a Bell Tower climb and a Welcome Back to Franklin Street celebration.

On Oct. 9, the Class of 2020 will be recognized at the Carolina vs. Florida State football game and can attend a Taste of Chapel Hill tailgate and participate in the Bell Tower climb.

The celebration will close on Sunday with the UNC General Alumni Association’s traditional champagne toast and a Carolina First celebration at the Bell Tower quads and the Commencement ceremony.

Williams led the men’s basketball team to three NCAA championships during his 18 years as head coach. He also received his undergraduate degree from UNC in 1972 and a master’s degree in teaching in 1973.

He retired in April after 33 seasons and 903 wins as a college basketball head coach, including 18 of those years at UNC and 15 at the University of Kansas. He was an assistant coach with the Tar Heels under coach Dean Smith for 10 years.

Williams was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2007 and coached the Tar Heels to NCAA championships in 2005, 2009, and 2017. He led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record, two other Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships, and three ACC Tournament wins.

“I was so naïve about so many things, and the University helped me mature,” Williams said last spring. “The idea of where I would be right now if I had gone elsewhere is hard to even envision. We need to let other people have these opportunities.”

Graduates from the Class of 2020 have until Sept. 24 to register for the commencement ceremony.