CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Children’s Hospital had a special surprise Friday as Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to their Newborn Critical Care Center.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visiting the Newborn Critical Care Center at UNC Children’s Hospital (UNC Health)

Although Santa Claus is spending lots of time getting ready for Christmas Eve, he took a break from making his list — and checking it twice, of course — to visit the newborns, their parents, nurses, doctors and other staff.

In a statement sent from the North Pole, Santa said he knows this year is especially magical for these newborns as they celebrate their first Christmas season.

The hospital said Santa and Mrs. Claus brightened the day for parents and their babies by spreading Christmas cheer.

Flip through the photos below to see their magical visit to the hospital in Chapel Hill.