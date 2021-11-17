Scammers targeting sex offenders in NC

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it recently learned of a scam aimed at getting thousands in cash from those on the sex offender registry.

The sheriff’s office said an investigator received two calls on Wednesday about the scam.

Both cases involved a caller saying a person needed to bring $2,000 in cash to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to avoid arrest for failure to appear and comply with a DNA order.

“The people who received the calls were told this was not a scam, they would not be asked for gift cards,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The scammer would tell the intended targets to bring the cash to Sgt. Ethan Miller at the sheriff’s office.

“We do not have an Ethan Miller on staff,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood. “Although that is not the point. I will say it as often as I need to say it. No law enforcement officer will ask for cash or gift cards to satisfy a person’s obligations to the court. That is simply not how it works.”

Blackwood said anytime you receive a call from someone that surprises you, shocks you, asks for personal information or directs you to take immediate action in a financial transition – slow down.

“Scams generally have at least one of these elements. Once you learn to recognize the anatomy of such a call, you will be less likely to fall victim to the crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

Of the two cases the Orange County investigators learned of, one of those people lives in Orange County.