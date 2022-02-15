School board chair says son is working back to normal after car crashed into Chapel Hill playground

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The children are back at school, but there’s still a struggle to get back to normal three weeks after an SUV crashed into the playground at a Chapel Hill elementary school.

One of the two students who were taken to the hospital is the son of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education Chair Deon Temne. He said his 6-year-old was playing with a ball at the playground at Northside Elementary School when the SUV crashed into the playground. His wife received the call and ran out into the driveway to tell him their son was hit.

“Your stomach drops, ’cause, you know, you’re still trying to figure out like, OK, how does he get hit by a car when I know he’s in aftercare,” Temne said. “He’s either in the school or on [the] playground.”

The first grader was one of two children taken to the hospital that day. His neck and hip were injured.

“I drive a hybrid, and yeah, I tried to blow the battery off that thing to get here as fast as I could,” Temne said.

While on his way to the school, Temne learned his son was being taken to the hospital so he went straight there, grateful for the teacher who rode in the ambulance with his son.

“It’s just painful, you know, you never want to see your children hurt no matter how old they get, and also you just feel helpless to do anything,” Temne said.

His son returned to school about a week after the incident. His neck is better, but he has a slight limp. Temne said he’s worried about the mental toll. He made it a priority to get his son a pediatric trauma therapist.

“He apologized that he wasn’t paying attention on the playground and he got hit by the car, so just trying to work with him and dealing with some of that trauma,” Temne said.

He hopes the incident brings more awareness to school safety — something he said is a focus of the board.

“The proximity to the parking lot, you need to have bollards up, you need to stop a car from encroaching,” Temne said. “And I want to say four years ago, pre-board for me, I was just a parent, I brought that up to the district.”

A spokesperson for the school district said they will consider the possibility of safety barriers and anything else that could keep kids safe.