RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the arguments on affirmative action in college admissions at both the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard University.

This case will put to question if universities and colleges can consider race in part of their admission decisions. It will also determine if a university can reject a possible student because of the impact on the composition of its student body.

On Monday, Governor Cooper joined 9 other current and former governors in submitting an amicus brief to show support for “fair and equitable college admissions.”

The brief, according to a press release from Governor Cooper, focuses on the “benefits of race-conscious admissions at public colleges and universities in Southern states.” The brief further argues that race-conscious admissions help “create the next generation of diverse public servants and leaders in state and local governments.”

“Our public universities are the training grounds for our state workforce and the next generation of state leaders and government works better when it looks like the people it represents,” Governor Cooper said in the press release about the amicus brief.

“It is critical for states across the South, including North Carolina, to continue to close the education gap. Our public universities are the training grounds and foundation for our state’s workforce and the next generation of state leaders,” Cooper added.

The Associated Press previously reported in 2021 that a federal judge ruled that “North Carolina’s flagship public university can continue to consider race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions.”

This began in 2014 with the Students for Fair Admissions sued UNC and argued using race and “ethnicity as a factor in college admissions violates the equal protection cause of the Constitution and federal civil rights law,” the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case on October 31. To read the court docket, click here.