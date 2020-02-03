Searchers find body of missing elderly Orange County woman, sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for a missing elderly woman in Orange County came to a sad end on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities had been looking for 79-year-old Annette McBroom. She lived on N.C. Highway 10 near Hillsborough and last had contact with her daughter on Jan. 30.
McBroom, who was 5 foot 5 and around 110 pounds, suffered from dementia, had diabetes and was on medication for a heart condition.
A Silver Alert had been issued for McBroom.
According to the sheriff’s office, searchers located McBroom’s body on Sunday and notified her family.
Officials said they have no further information on the case at this time.
